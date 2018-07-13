Grief, hope over news that Emmett Till case reopened

WASHINGTON (AP) — As news emerged that federal authorities are reopening the investigation into the 1955 slaying of Emmett Till, visitors to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture had his case very much on their minds.

People who viewed Till's casket in the museum were ready to speak about it Thursday after hearing that the Justice Department is taking a new look at the killing of the black teen that helped spark the civil rights movement.

Museum visitor Barbara Whiting said, "he wasn't allowed to live his life. It's unfair."

Museum director Lonnie G. Bunch III said the lingering pain from Till's death can only be eased when the full story emerges.

Two white men were acquitted of murdering Till in 1955. The case was closed in 2007.