AP Weekly Sports Calendar

FRIDAY, July 13

thru 15, London — tennis, Wimbledon.

thru 29, France — cycling, Tour de France.

thru 16, Kingston, Jamaica — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 2nd test.

thru 16, Galle, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 1st test.

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 1st ODI.

thru 15, Gullane, Scotland — golf, European Tour, Scottish Open.

thru 15, Sylvania, Ohio — golf, US LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic.

thru 15, Silvis, Illinois — golf, US PGA Tour, John Deere Classic.

Rabat, Morocco — athletics, Diamond League, Mohammed VI.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Hurricanes, Queensland vs. Sunwolves.

Kobe, Japan — boxing, Ryuya Yamanaka vs. Vic Saludar for Yamanaka's WBO strawweight title.

SATURDAY, July 14

London — cricket, England vs. India, 2nd ODI.

Hamburg, Germany — triathlon, world series.

St. Petersburg, Russia — football, World Cup third-place match: Belgium vs. England.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Melbourne, Crusaders vs. Blues, New South Wales vs. ACT, Lions vs. Bulls, Sharks vs. Jaguares.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — boxing, Lucas Matthysse vs. Manny Pacquiao for Matthysse's WBA welterweight title; Moruti Mthalane vs. Muhammad Waseem for vacant IBF flyweight title; Carlos Canizales vs. Bin Lu for Canizales' WBA junior flyweight title.

Offenburg, Germany — boxing, Tyron Zeuge vs. Rocky Fielding for Zeuge's WBA super middleweight title.

London — boxing, George Groves vs. Callum Smith for Groves' WBA super middleweight title.

New Orleans — boxing, Regis Prograis vs. Juan Jose Velasco for Prograis' WBC interim junior welterweight title.

SUNDAY, July 15

Moscow — football, World Cup final: France vs. Croatia.

Sachsenring, Germany — motorcycling, German MotoGP.

Toronto — auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy.

MONDAY, July 16

thru 22, Newport, Rhode Island — tennis, ATP, Hall of Fame Open.

thru 22, Bastad, Sweden — tennis, ATP, Swedish Open.

thru 22 Umag, Croatia — tennis, ATP, Croatia Open.

thru 22 Gstaad, Switzerland — tennis, WTA, Ladies Championships.

thru 22, Bucharest, Romania — tennis, WTA, Bucharest Open.

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 2nd ODI.

TUESDAY, July 17

Leeds, England — cricket, England vs. India, 3rd ODI.

Washington — baseball, MLB All-Star game.

WEDNESDAY, July 18

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 3rd ODI.

THURSDAY, July 19

thru 22, Carnoustie, Scotland — golf, British Open.

thru 22, Auburn, Alabama — golf, US PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship.

thru 27, Wuxi, China — fencing, world championships.

FRIDAY, July 20

thru 24, Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 2nd test.

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 4th ODI.

Monaco — athletics, Diamond League, Herculis.

thru 22, San Francisco — rugby, Rugby World Cup Sevens.

SATURDAY, July 21

thru 22, London — athletics, Diamond League, Anniversary Games.

thru Aug. 5, London — field hockey, Women's World Cup.

Moscow — boxing, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Murat Gassiev for undisputed cruiserweight title.

Las Vegas — boxing, Jaime Munguia vs. Liam Smith for Munguia's WBO junior middleweight title; Alberto Machado vs. Rafael Mensah for Machado's WBA junior lightweight title.

SUNDAY, July 22

Hockenheim — auto racing, F1, German GP.

Providence, Guyana — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 1st ODI.

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 5th ODI.