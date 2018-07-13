World’s Tallest Pendulum Ride, CraZanity, Debuts at Six Flags Magic Mountain

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed “Thrill Capital of the World,” today debuted CraZanity, the world’s tallest pendulum ride. At a record-breaking 170-feet in the air, the massive giant disk reaches speeds up to 75 miles-per-hour, as it whips back and forth — higher and higher giving riders a staggering view of the world below them.

“Six Flags is known world-wide for the biggest and best thrills bar none and the record-breaking CraZanity ride delivers a crazy, high adrenaline experience very different from anything else we have in our unparalleled thrill ride arsenal,” said Park President, Neal Thurman. “With 100 extra operating days, we are now open every single day which greatly expands our travel industry opportunities and allows us to better leverage the vast population of 24 million Southern California residents.”

The new 365-day operating calendar enables the Los Angeles-based theme park to work extensively with the destination travel markets. Southern California is a noted theme park mecca, welcoming more than 47 million visitors annually. Six Flags now has an operating schedule on par with all other theme parks in Southern California.

The park has done an extensive renovation of the Boardwalk area with new theming and attractions. Highlights include:

CraZanity – where 40 riders experience weightlessness swinging at speeds up to 75 miles-per-hour, and reaching a world-record 170-feet high; Enhanced attractions featuring the Jammin’ Bumper Cars; and New dining, games and shopping venues.

Six Flags Magic Mountain 2018 Season Passes and Memberships are currently on sale.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

