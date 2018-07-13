BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 74 286 75 100 .350 Altuve Hou 96 378 62 126 .333 JMartinez Bos 88 339 68 112 .330 Segura Sea 86 356 63 117 .329 Trout LAA 93 322 68 101 .314 MMachado Bal 92 354 46 111 .314 Simmons LAA 82 305 43 95 .311 MDuffy TB 76 300 30 93 .310 Brantley Cle 80 326 50 100 .307 Castellanos Det 91 367 53 112 .305 Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 28; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 79; Haniger, Seattle, 65; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 65; KDavis, Oakland, 63; MMachado, Baltimore, 63; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; Lindor, Cleveland, 62; Bregman, Houston, 61.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 10-4; McCullers, Houston, 10-4; 3 tied at 10-5.