BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Atlanta
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|Connecticut
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|7
|13
|.350
|5
|New York
|6
|14
|.300
|6
|Indiana
|2
|18
|.100
|10
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Phoenix
|14
|7
|.667
|1
|Los Angeles
|13
|8
|.619
|2
|Minnesota
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Dallas
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Las Vegas
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 106, Washington 89
New York 79, Connecticut 76
Minnesota 87, Indiana 65
|Thursday's Games
Dallas 92, Los Angeles 77
|Friday's Games
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.<