Dorsey Attorney Cody Wamsley Becomes Certified Information Systems Security Professional

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Cody Wamsley, an associate in its global Cybersecurity practice group, has become a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

A Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) is an independent information security certification granted by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, also known as (ISC) 2. “The CISSP certification requires five years of infosec experience and confirms Cody’s deep technical knowledge and experience in the security space that is critical for the cybersecurity work he is handling for our clients. Not many lawyers achieve this certification which is the industry-standard baseline certification for information security professionals. Having our team members achieve certifications like this should provide our clients with an extra level of confidence in the already excellent privacy and cybersecurity services that Dorsey offers,” says Jamie Nafziger, Chair of Dorsey's Cybersecurity, Privacy and Social Media practice group.

Mr. Wamsley’s practice focuses on counseling clients on information security program development, regulatory compliance, data breaches and proactive breach prevention. He is part of a global team at Dorsey that assists clients in achieving privacy and security compliance, including implementing required controls for the GDPR for both small and large enterprises.

Mr. Wamsley previously managed third-party information security risk at American Express and served as in-house patent counsel at a cybersecurity startup. He is a registered patent attorney and brings technical experience advising on global data security and privacy issues, negotiating and drafting complex technology contracts, and providing counsel on technology transactions.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in the banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health care, mining and natural resources, and public-private project development sectors, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

