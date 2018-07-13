Coretek Services recognized as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Coretek Services (Coretek), an industry-leading IT professional services and consulting firm, announced today that the company has been named one of only thirty-three Microsoft Azure Expert MSPs.

“In this fast-moving technology environment, it is essential to find experienced partners in the disciplines you need,” said Ron Lisch, Coretek’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program lets clients and prospects know that Coretek has demonstrated to Microsoft the skills and capabilities to deliver upon our promises.”

Technology focus

As an IT consulting company, systems integrator and “born in the cloud” managed services provider, Coretek delivers high value, innovative solutions to solve our customers toughest challenges when their jobs are on the line.

Ray Jaksic, Coretek Chief Technology Officer, said, “Coretek has made the decision early on to invest in our cloud delivery capability. We assessed the different cloud platforms and made the decision to go all-in with Microsoft Azure. The ever-growing set of services allows us to identify new ways to solve our client’s challenges.”

Provider excellence

As customers move to the public cloud with increasing pace, they need partners with a deep level of cloud expertise and experience to guide them. Inclusion in the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program is awarded to partners that meet a stringent set of requirements, including verified proof of excellence in customer delivery and technical expertise, and the successful completion of an independent audit of their managed services, people, processes, and technologies. Only the most high-fidelity cloud managed service providers are awarded the Azure Expert MSP badge, intended to give customers confidence when selecting a partner to help them meet their digital transformation goals.

“We are excited to see companies like Coretek demonstrate a high level of expertise with Microsoft Azure,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “The Azure Expert MSP program recognizes some of our top partners.”

Information technology adoption is only as good as it is perceived through the eyes and the hands of the end user. That is why in this mobile-first, cloud-first world, Coretek is obsessed with end users’ experience. The company has seen its clients achieve solid return on investment on their use cases in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services.

About Coretek Services

Coretek Services is an industry-leading Systems Integration and IT Consulting firm that delivers high value and innovative solutions. Coretek works with clients to custom-design an IT architecture based on each clients’ unique requirements. The solution encompasses server and desktop virtualization, optimization of a virtual desktop environment, cloud desktop, mobile device management, and infrastructure consulting and project management. Coretek’s goal is to help clients achieve Project Success. No Exceptions! For more information, visit www.coretek.com.

