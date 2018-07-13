Experienced M&A and Corporate Governance Lawyer Troy Keller Joins Dorsey in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Troy Keller has joined the Firm as a Of Counsel in the Corporate Group in Salt Lake City. He will also spend time in the New York office.

Troy joins Dorsey from Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN), a global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2017 revenues of more than $10 billion, where he served as Vice President, Government Affairs and Associate General Counsel since 2015. From 2008 to 2015, he served at Huntsman as Vice President, Associate General Counsel & Assistant Secretary and from 2005 to 2008 as Senior Corporate Counsel & Assistant Secretary. During his time at Huntsman, Troy had responsibility for a wide range of corporate law matters, including mergers and acquisitions, finance, corporate governance, securities law compliance and related topics. He also built the company’s global government affairs function.

Prior to joining Huntsman, Troy was an attorney at Qwest Communications International, with responsibility for all aspects of SEC reporting obligations, corporate governance, including board matters, investor relations and risk management, and an associate at the law firms of Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison LLP and Brown & Wood LLP.

Mr. Keller received a B.A. from Brigham Young University and a J.D. from the New York University School of Law. He served as editor of the business column of The Colorado Lawyer from 2003 to 2005.

“We are delighted that Troy has joined us,” noted Ken Cutler, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “He brings us deep experience in M&A, corporate governance and government relations along with the invaluable insights derived from extensive service in-house at a premier public corporation and deep knowledge of the chemical industry, which is experiencing an incredible renaissance in the United States today. His experience and expertise will complement that of our strong corporate team across the platform.”

“I am extremely happy to be joining Dorsey and its incredible group of corporate and M&A lawyers in Salt Lake City and around the world,” added Mr. Keller. “I look forward to serving Dorsey’s exceptional client base and to using my experience in the chemical industry to help expand the Firm’s extensive work in energy and natural resources, manufacturing, food and agribusiness and other focus industries.”

