Rio city council votes against opening impeachment of mayor

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The city council in Rio de Janeiro has voted against opening impeachment proceedings against Mayor Marcelo Crivella.

Last week, the newspaper O Globo reported that Crivella held a meeting with members of Brazil's Universal Church of Kingdom of God at which he discussed helping them access public services. Crivella was a bishop in the evangelical church.

Some city council members contended the mayor was inappropriately offering favors to church members and filed requests for his impeachment. The council voted 29 to 16 Thursday against opening proceedings.

While many Brazilians identify as evangelical, Crivella's connection to the Universal church has raised hackles. He was criticized for skipping last year's Carnival celebrations and for cutting funding for the city's gay pride parade.