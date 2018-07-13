Global Set-Top-Box Market 2018-2022 | Development of Integrated STBs to Promote Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--The global set-top-box market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005874/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global set-top-box market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the digitalization of cable networks. Digitalization has increasingly become predominant in several countries as it helps enhance the quality of cable networks and helps network operators record the number of subscribers. Furthermore, government regulations mandating the digitization of cable networks in emerging economies have driven the consumer demand for STBs in these counties. The installation of STBs ensures transparency as the government can estimate the number of households that have access to cable networks. The cable operators will be liable to pay taxes for broadcasting content.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of integrated STBs as one of the key emerging trends in the global set-top-box market:

Global set-top-box market: Development of integrated STBs

Various TV manufacturers are developing TVs integrated with STBs. These TVs ensure clutter-free installation as the number of wire sets within a single device is limited. The TVs are designed to integrate a digital satellite tuner, which allows the reception of DTH signal without the need for an external STB. These TVs offer access to social media and online video streaming platforms. Additionally, they offer better storage options with capacities up to 2TB. The integration of STBs will help reduce the signal loss while offering a single remote solution with an intuitive user guide.

“The growing, dynamic consumer base and purchasing power, along with the rapid urbanization and preference for innovative technologies will drive the demand for TVs integrated with STBs. Some of the manufacturers of TVs have included TVs with integrated STBs to their product portfolio,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on consumer electronics.

Global set-top-box market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global set-top-box market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 40% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is expected to increase during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005874/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA AFRICA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/12/2018 04:40 PM/DISC: 07/12/2018 04:41 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005874/en