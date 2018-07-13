Cathleen Benko Joins NIKE, Inc. Board of Directors

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) today announced that Cathleen Benko has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Benko, 59, is Vice Chairman and Managing Principal of Deloitte LLP (“Deloitte”).

“Cathy’s proven leadership in advising the world’s most influential technology companies will be a tremendous benefit to Nike’s digital transformation,” said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO of NIKE, Inc.

A former leader in Deloitte’s “Digital Giants” practice, Benko has guided several highly-respected global businesses in driving transformational efforts critical to creating shareholder value.

Appointed Deloitte Consulting’s first Global e-Business Leader and subsequently serving as its technology sector leader, Benko was instrumental in positioning the firm’s services and capability development for the post-internet marketplace. She subsequently went on to serve as Deloitte’s first Chief Talent Officer where she devised a more agile and inclusive career development model. As the leader of Deloitte’s award-winning Women’s Initiative and broader Inclusion focus, Benko led vanguard efforts that spurred innovation in diversity.

A graduate of Harvard Business School (HBS), Benko currently serves as a member of Catalyst’s Board of Advisors and chairs the HBS Advisory Council.

