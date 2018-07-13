  1. Home
The Latest: Subcontractor in vicinity of Wisconsin explosion

By  Associated Press
2018/07/13 04:15

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal natural gas explosion in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

A communications company is clarifying where its subcontractor was working when a natural gas explosion killed a Wisconsin firefighter this week.

Authorities say a crew ruptured a gas main in downtown Sun Prairie on Tuesday, leading to an explosion that devastated a half-block and killed firefighter Corry Barr.

Verizon Wireless said Thursday it had contracted with Lawrence, Kansas-based Bear Communications for a fiber project in Sun Prairie. Bear released a statement Thursday saying a subcontractor was working "on site" but gave no details.

A Bear spokesman says the subcontractor was working in the "vicinity" of the explosion. He says the workers were evacuated ahead of the blast. He declined any additional comment.

It's unclear whether the subcontractor was responsible for rupturing the line.

1:45 p.m.

A communications company says a subcontractor was working "on site" before an explosion that killed a Wisconsin firefighter this week. But it wasn't immediately clear if the subcontractor was responsible for breaking a gas main ahead of the blast.

Verizon Wireless said Thursday it had contracted with Kansas-based Bear Communications for a fiber project in Sun Prairie, a Madison suburb.

Bear said in a statement to WISC-TV that its subcontractor was working "on site" but gave no other details. The company said "many questions" remain and it's cooperating with investigators.

Bear didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

The blast Tuesday killed firefighter Cory Barr and devastated the city's downtown area. Authorities have said a leak from a natural gas main struck by a contractor preceded the blast.