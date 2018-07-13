Clear Eyes® Announces National Partnership with Dress for Success® Worldwide to Enhance ‘My Shining Moments’ Campaign

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Clear Eyes® believes everyone has a unique story behind their eyes and launched its ‘ My Shining Moment ’ campaign in 2017 to celebrate the memorable moments in life when we look and feel our best, when we truly shine. As a continuation of this campaign, Clear Eyes® has partnered with Dress for Success® Worldwide to help its clients commemorate and achieve their own shining moments. Through this partnership, Clear Eyes® will support the global nonprofit’s mission to empower women to achieve economic independence through workforce, financial, and leadership education.

“As the #1 selling brand of eye drops, Clear Eyes® helps relieve red and irritated eyes for so many people, helping them look and feel their best,” said Craig Rudner, Brand Director of Eye Care & Oral Care at Prestige Brands. “We are proud to be working with Dress for Success®, which does so much to help women every day, giving them confidence to believe in themselves, and empowering them to be their best selves.”

The partnership kicked off at Dress for Success®’ Annual Success Summit, held in Miami, FL, which gathered more than 60 delegates from around the world. Clear Eyes® provided an array of experiences throughout the three day leadership conference, including the opportunity for the women to get their eye portrait taken by renowned photographer Bridges Aderhold, who has photographed more than 14,000 people’s eyes around the world. The eye photos became part of a visual mosaic that was showcased during the Summit’s Spotlight Legacy Dinner. Clear Eyes® also provided Dress for Success® delegates with an opportunity to connect and network with several Miami-based women leaders and influencers at the Clear Eyes® My Shining Moment Empower Hour. Influencers who participated in the Empower Hour, spanned fashion, business, and media industries, and included Irma Martinez, Alejandra Oraa, Sabina Covo and Florencia Jimenez Marcos.

“We are so grateful for the support of Clear Eyes® and all of our corporate sponsors. Through the generosity of Clear Eyes® we can continue to help the phenomenal women we serve become their best selves. These women have overcome life obstacles to realize self-defined success and taken tangible steps towards attaining economic independence and self-sufficiency. They are our inspiration, and this support will provide them with the professional tools to enable them to thrive in work and beyond,” said Dress for Success® Worldwide CEO, Joi Gordon.

The Clear Eyes® My Shining Moment campaign launched last year with a TV commercial starring actress, singer, and Clear Eyes® spokesperson Vanessa Williams, who has worked with Clear Eyes® since 2013 and with Dress for Success® for more than a decade. The campaign sat down with people with diverse backgrounds and asked them to share their shining moment and captured their stories as told through their eyes.

“I am excited that Clear Eyes® is working with Dress for Success®. Dress for Success® is an organization I’ve worked with for years and its mission is a great fit for the ‘My Shining Moment’ campaign. I believe the key to discovering your shining moment is to see with your eyes and feel with your heart – that’s how you discover your authentic self – the person you were meant to be. Dress for Success® provides the tools, network, and professional attire to help women overcome the obstacles in their life, so they can shine and become the leaders they were meant to be,” said Williams.

Clear Eyes® will soon be making another big announcement on its next partnership initiative with Dress for Success® during the prestigious New York Fashion Week in September. Check back on the Clear Eyes® website to learn more.

Clear Eyes®

Clear Eyes ® is the #1 selling brand of eye drops. The brand offers a wide range of eye drops with the balance of ingredients to relieve eye irritation and provide up to 12 hours of soothing comfort. Clear Eyes ® products are available over the counter at drug, grocery, mass retail, club and convenience stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.cleareyes.com.

About Dress for Success®

Dress for Success® is an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success® has expanded to more than 160 cities in 30 countries. To date, Dress for Success® has helped more than 1,000,000 women work towards self-sufficiency. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

About Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.

The Company markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter healthcare products throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s brands include Monistat ® women’s health products, BC ® and Goody’s ® pain relievers, Clear Eyes ® eye care products, DenTek ® specialty oral care products, Dramamine ® motion sickness treatments, Chloraseptic ® sore throat treatments, Compound W ® wart treatments, Little Remedies ® pediatric over-the-counter products, The Doctor's ® NightGuard ® dental protector, Efferdent ® denture care products, Luden's ® throat drops, Debrox ® earwax remover, Gaviscon ® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte ® rehydration products and the Fess ® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigebrands.com.

