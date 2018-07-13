DHL, Official Logistics Partner to Formula E, Offers New Yorkers Free Zero-Emission Rides to Promote Sustainability

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--DHL, the Official Logistics Partner of Formula E, is offering New Yorkers a free eShuttle service from key locations across Manhattan through Friday in an effort to reinforce the global logistics company’s commitment to drive progress in sustainability and e-mobility. DHL teamed up with Nissan ahead of the 2018 Qatar Airways New York City E-Prix to roll out a fleet of Nissan Leafs that is available for the public to take free zero-emission rides.

DHL has set an ambitious climate protection target to reduce logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050. Reducing and eventually eliminating carbon emissions is a shared ambition with Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City, who would like to see the city cut gas emissions from its vehicle fleet in half by 2025 and 80 percent by 2035.

The DHL partnership with Formula E was born out of a shared commitment to drive e-mobility; which is already a key part of logistics in cities such as New York City and supports the company’s interim goal to operate 70% of its first and last mile services with clean pick-up and delivery solutions by 2025.

The DHL eShuttle service, which started July 11, continues today July 12 from Fifth Avenue between East 26 th and East 27 th Streets, and will end on July 13 stationed on Fifth Avenue between 8 th and 9 th Streets. The eShuttle can take New Yorkers to locations as far south as 8 th Street and north to 57 th Street. The service is open to the public who download the DHL Mobility Quest app. The app uses augmented technology to allow users to discover DHL’s solutions for future mobility and smart logistics while exploring the streets of New York City.

