Analog Devices Breaks Ground on New Global Headquarters in Wilmington, MA

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI ), announced it has officially broken ground on its new global headquarters in Wilmington, Mass. The expanded facility will feature state of the art laboratories, design and manufacturing and cross-functional group collaboration space. In addition to 147,000 additional square-feet for research and development, the global headquarters will include a 50,000 square-foot Hub comprising a café, fitness facility and auditorium designed to enable and encourage employees from all departments and functions to gather, connect and engage.

At a ground-breaking ceremony on July 11 th, the Company hosted Jay Ash, Secretary of Housing and Economic Development for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Senator Bruce Tarr, Jeff Hull, Manager of the Town of Wilmington and other dignitaries from the Commonwealth, Associated Industries of Massachusetts, the Town of Wilmington Board of Selectmen and Finance Committee. Following brief remarks from guests including Analog Devices’ Co-Founder and Chairman Ray Stata, executives and speakers participated in a celebratory ground-breaking. A pictorial history of the Wilmington facility was on display alongside renderings of the new facilities and renovations to existing structures that showcased light-filled spaces and greenery in and outside the buildings.

“We are committed to building the Analog Devices of the future,” said John Hassett, SVP of Global Operations and Technology, Analog Devices. “We have invested and upgraded our facilities globally to provide more modern, latest technological and work design advances, to support and foster the highest level of innovation. This new campus will be our global showcase – enabling us to highlight our best work, attract top talent and build new partnerships.”

With a presence in Wilmington dating back to 1981, Analog Devices is the longest-standing and largest manufacturer in the town. From underwriting local STEM scholarships to sponsoring athletics and contributing to environmental causes, Analog Devices has been a reliable partner and supporter to the local community.

“The strength of Massachusetts is exemplified by Analog Devices and its position at the forefront of technology,” said Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Jay Ash. “Congratulations on breaking ground on your new global headquarters, capping an incredible 53 years of innovation, with many more to come. We appreciate your contributions to the Commonwealth.”

Analog Devices partnered with architect Steven Baker on design, and Lee Kennedy for construction. The Company anticipates moving into the new buildings by 2020.

About Analog Devices Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is the leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

