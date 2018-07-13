Lehigh Hanson Announces Modernization of Its Lehigh Cement Company Plant in Mitchell, Ind.

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Lehigh Hanson, Inc. today announced plans for modernization and expansion of its Lehigh Cement Company plant in Mitchell. The company will invest more than $600 million in the plant modernization project which will increase production capacity while also significantly reducing energy usage and emissions per ton of cement produced.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005762/en/

Lehigh Hanson, Inc. will invest more than $600 million in its Mitchell, Ind. plant modernization project, which will increase production capacity while also significantly reducing energy usage and emissions per ton of cement produced. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The modernization of the Mitchell plant will enable us to produce cement more efficiently and sustainably through the use of state-of-the-art technology and the latest in environmental controls and systems,” said Lehigh Hanson President and CEO Jon Morrish. “The capabilities of the new plant will enable us to better serve our existing customer base in the Midwest while also expanding our reach in this growing market.”

The project is the largest expansion and modernization Lehigh Hanson has undertaken in North America.

Lehigh Hanson is working with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) to obtain the required air permits and anticipates the permitting process to be completed in the summer of 2019. The company is also working with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation regarding available business incentives. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2020 and completion of the new plant is anticipated by the end of 2022.

Notable economic and environmental benefits of this project include:

Approximately 50 newly created full-time jobs at the plant Over 1,000 construction positions during the approximate four-year project span Enhanced technical training and growth opportunities for plant employees Improved environmental performance and a reduction in energy usage while increasing cement production capacity State-of-the-art technology to improve operating efficiencies

During the past several years, Lehigh Hanson has worked with local and state officials to develop increased infrastructure surrounding the plant, which ultimately will benefit the expanded operation. This includes a road connecting the plant to IN-37, alleviating truck congestion from the center of town. Overall logistics will also change to accommodate additional rail activity to handle increased cement shipments from the plant.

“We appreciate the support of local officials in making this expansion and modernization a reality,” said Jerry Miller, Mitchell Plant Manager. “We are thankful for the state of Indiana’s commitment to economic development and its supportive business climate which helped make this opportunity an attractive investment. Lehigh Hanson’s investment is not only in the Mitchell plant, but also in the Mitchell community, and our dedicated and hard-working employees will continue contributing to the positive legacy of Lehigh in Mitchell for years to come.”

Mitchell sits atop a vast field of limestone—the key raw material to make cement—making it an ideal location to expand the company’s manufacturing in the Midwest. Cement is the essential ingredient in concrete, the most widely used construction material in the world. Lehigh Hanson remains committed to supplying cement for the continued growth of the Midwest U.S. market.

Lehigh also announced that it will establish a community advisory panel for local leaders and residents to learn more about the expansion. A public open house celebrating the Bicentennial of Lawrence County and the future plant modernization is scheduled for Saturday, July 28, between noon and 5 p.m.

About Lehigh Cement Company and Lehigh Hanson

Lehigh Cement Company is a part of Lehigh Hanson, Inc. Based in Irving, Texas, Lehigh Hanson Inc., and its affiliated companies are part of HeidelbergCement, one of the world’s largest integrated manufacturers of building materials, with leading market positions in aggregates, cement and ready mixed concrete. Visit www.lehighhanson.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005762/en/

CONTACT: Lehigh Hanson, Inc.

Jeff Sieg, 972-653-6011

Director, Corporate Communications

jeff.sieg@lehighhanson.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDIANA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS ENERGY OTHER ENERGY TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER SCIENCE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SCIENCE

SOURCE: Lehigh Hanson, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/12/2018 01:54 PM/DISC: 07/12/2018 01:54 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005762/en