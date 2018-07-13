CORRECTION Nintendo Download: Ready for Adventure!

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Please Note: A previous version of this release contained incorrect information regarding earning Gold Coins with Fortnite in-game purchases. The correct listing for Fortnite (Season 5) is below.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005254/en/

The Octopath Traveler game launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system on July 13. (Photo: Business Wire)

The corrected release reads:

NINTENDO DOWNLOAD: READY FOR ADVENTURE!

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch – Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play in a new world brought to life by SQUARE ENIX. Explore each traveler’s story and use her or his abilities in and out of battle. Will you expand your horizons as the Merchant or track down a traitor as the Warrior? Where will you go? Who will join you? You alone can choose your path. The Octopath Traveler game launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system on July 13. A free demo version is also available for download now. – WORLDS COLLIDE! Drop into Season 5 of the Fortnite game on the Nintendo Switch system, where we’re introducing all kinds of changes to the map! A Viking ship, desert outpost, and ancient statues have appeared on the island, changing the world of Fortnite as we know it. The all-new Battle Pass can help you level up faster by completing Weekly Challenges, and unlock additional rewards like progressive outfits, sprays and exclusive cosmetics. Play the new Season of Fortnite from anywhere on Nintendo Switch, and be sure to test out the new motion controls. Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS – Captain Toad stars in his own puzzling quest on the Nintendo Switch system and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Our stubby hero must dodge dangers and track treasures across many trap-filled courses. Survive smoldering volcanoes, hazardous steam engines, haunted houses and even new courses based on the Super Mario Odyssey game. Luckily, in the Nintendo Switch version, a second player can join in to help toss turnips at enemies. The Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker game will be available for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS on July 13. A free demo version is also available for download now.

Activities:

Nintendo Labo Creators Contest: New Winners Announced! – Winning entries have now been selected for the “Best Toy-Con Mod Using Toy-Con Garage” and “Best Original Invention Using Toy-Con Garage” categories. You can now see all the winning creations on the Nintendo Labo Creators Contest Winners’ page. Visit the site for more info: https://labo.nintendo.com/share/#!/winners/

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at http://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals

Also new this week:

(Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 17 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 13 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 13 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 17 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 17 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 17 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 13 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 18 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 17 – Demo Version (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available July 18

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005254/en/

CONTACT: Golin

Eddie Garcia, 213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com

or

Rich George, 213-335-5554

rgeorge@golin.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC GAMES TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS ONLINE RETAIL HARDWARE SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO RETAIL MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE CONSUMER

SOURCE: Nintendo

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/12/2018 01:30 PM/DISC: 07/12/2018 01:31 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005254/en