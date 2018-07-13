TravelCenters of America Begins Retread Tire Production with Grand Opening

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--TravelCenters of America LLC (“TravelCenters”) (Nasdaq: TA), announced today the official grand opening of the TA Commercial Tire Network Retread Center. Mr. Richard Edwards, Mayor of Bowling Green, and Mr. Barry Richards, President and Chief Operating Officer of TravelCenters along with TA Executive Vice President, Skip McGary presided over the ribbon cutting to officially open the facility located at 522 East Woodland Circle, Bowling Green, Ohio. Members of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, industry and local media and TravelCenters leadership participated in the festivities.

Attendees had an opportunity to tour the facility, observe tire retread production and see the capabilities of the OnSITE mobile maintenance truck and the RoadSquad emergency breakdown and repair truck.

The TA Commercial Tire Network Retread Center, which is now open and producing retread tires, is part of the Goodyear Authorized Retread Network. Customer-owned casings can be retreaded with premium performance Goodyear treads, a solution that lowers fleets’ cost-per-mile by lengthening the life of the tires.

“We have a winning combination – a newly renovated facility in a great community, state-of-the-art retread equipment and an operations team with over 150 combined years of expertise in the retread business,” said Barry Richards, President and Chief Operating Officer of TravelCenters. “Now we have the ability to provide a complete tire management system and retread tires for national and local fleets, local industries, regional construction and the agricultural segments.”

The TA Commercial Tire Network Retread Center is a 32,000-square foot retread center that will provide a full line of Goodyear commercial tire retread products – including Goodyear UniCircle retreads – to fleets, local industries and tire dealers within a 150-mile radius of Bowling Green, Ohio. Local customers will be able to purchase Goodyear retread tires, as well as shop a full line of new Goodyear brand tires in the remodeled showroom. Tire inspection and repair services, as well as roadside service, will also be available through the retread center. In addition, numerous TA Truck Service facilities will have access to Goodyear brand retread tires produced at this plant.

