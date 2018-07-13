Blockchain Nation Las Vegas “The Conference That Matters” to Be Held October 9-10, 2018

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--﻿As the world of cryptocurrency, fintech, blockchain, artificial intelligence and other innovative technologies become more popular and penetrate new markets, a rise in the number of industry conferences has created a healthy competition for the attention of enthusiasts. Blockchain Nation, the conferences that have been identified by major news outlets such as Yahoo! Finance and Fortune, as providing interesting and significant content is excited to announce that they are open for business in Las Vegas. Blockchain Nation Las Vegas ( www.BCnation.com ), “The Conference that Matters,” will be held October 9 th and 10 th, at the Paris Hotel, in the heart of The Strip, in Las Vegas, NV.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005720/en/

Innovation Competition (Graphic: Business Wire)

With a goal of “Building a Better Blockchain Community,” Blockchain Nation Las Vegas will feature business leaders and legends, key government officials, high net worth investors, top industry attorneys and influencers such as:

Legendary investor and “Shark Tank” shark, “Mr. Wonderful,” Kevin O’Leary Former White House director of economic policy & managing director at Tiger hedge fund, Todd Buchholz Anti-virus and cyber security pioneer, investor and presidential candidate, John McAfee Global Head Oracle Innovation and Global Startup Ecosystem, Shaloo Garg Bitcoin Foundation Board Member, Vinny Lingham Former Prime Minister of Estonia, Taavi Roivas Fluree CEO and tech investor, Andrew “Flip” Filipowski Managing Partner at Doyle Capital Management and Co-author, Cryptoassets, Jack Tatar & many more...

﻿Blockchain Nation Las Vegas will have a unique “Innovator Competition” where projects will be exposed to the billions of investment dollars in attendance and have the chance to compete for up to $1 million in investment from the event organizers, and be evaluated and advised by the panel comprised of industry experts, successful entrepreneurs and celebrities, including Vinny Lingham and Kevin O’Leary.

This gathering of the minds will be one of the most educational, entertaining, inspirational and productive conferences in the history of the industry. With great speakers, the most relevant topics, an extraordinary networking private pool party with celebrity entertainment and fireworks, an epic VIP experience, and billions of investment dollars in attendance, Blockchain Nation will be a conference that you do not want to miss!

For more information on becoming a media partner, a sponsor and /or attending Blockchain Nation, please visit our website – www.BCnation.com.

Blockchain Nation

“The Conference That Matters”

Network. Learn. Become More.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005720/en/

CONTACT: CWJ Blockchain Nation

Yuliana Umanets, 302-213-8136

pr@bcnation.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEVADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL INTERNET PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE RETAIL

SOURCE: CWJ Blockchain Nation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/12/2018 01:12 PM/DISC: 07/12/2018 01:12 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005720/en