Police arrest 1 church priest in rape case in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police have arrested one of the four church priests accused of raping a woman over years in southern India.

The Press Trust of India news agency says police are questioning another priest in Kollam, a city in Kerala state, on Thursday and looking for two other accused. They were denied pre-arrest bail by a court on Wednesday.

The priests deny the accusation. There was no immediate comment by their Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.

The complainant's husband told reporters that he came to know about the abuse early this year when he noticed a bank statement about a hotel transaction in his wife's email inbox.

His wife filed a police complaint early this month saying she was abused by the priests following a confession she made in the church a decade ago.