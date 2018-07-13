Sealy & Company Lengthens Reach With Class A Acquisition in Columbus, OH

DALLAS & COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces its acquisition of the 478,190 square foot Class A Bulk Warehouse, Centerpoint #6. The transaction, made on behalf of Sealy Strategic Equity Partners, L.P. (SSEP), expands Sealy’s footprint in Rickenbacker, the most robust bulk distribution/warehouse market in Columbus.

This property is located in the Centerpoint Business Park, a four million square foot master planned industrial park, which is minutes from I-270 providing excellent access to I-70, I-71, and other major thoroughfares within the Columbus metro area. Columbus has consistently attracted investors and tenants due to its growing workforce, low warehouse costs, and distribution infrastructure. For Sealy, the healthy market fundamentals combined with the value-add nature of the investment solidified the decision to expand in this strategic location.

Currently, the building is 53% occupied by rising startup, Le Tote. Other tenants in the park include Pier One, Nautilus, and Avnet.

“This off-market acquisition was ideal for SSEP,” says Sealy’s Chief Investment Officer, Scott Sealy, Jr. “The ability to expand our portfolio with a quality property in an industrial market and location as strong as Rickenbacker is a great opportunity, and we appreciate the diligence of all involved in its execution.”

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment, and operating company is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in eight offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, LA. In addition to this joint venture, Sealy & Company is the sponsor of SSEP.

