Stunning Pebble Beach, Fred & Fuzzy’s and Little Sister Resort Listed for Sale

SISTER BAY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--The Sunstrom and Luber families, co-owners of the Little Sister Resort and Fred & Fuzzy’s Waterfront Bar & Grill, both nationally featured in several publications, announce they have listed their entire property for sale with NAI Pfefferle. The property also includes Pebble Beach in Sister Bay, which entails 600 feet of breathtaking shoreline with crystal clear waters and smooth, white pebbles.

All of the property may be subdivided or redeveloped for multiple uses. Of the $8.55 million, Pebble Beach is listed at $3.6 million and the resort and restaurant are listed at $4.95 million.

The property is offered exclusively by senior commercial real estate advisor, Tom Fisk, and managing broker, Tom Scheuerman, both of NAI Pfefferle in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Little Sister Resort has welcomed generations of families and friends from throughout the Midwest and the country. In addition to the resort and Pebble Beach, the property features Fred & Fuzzy’s Waterfront Bar & Grill, which is known as the premier spot in Door County to watch stunning sunsets.

Little Sister Resort and Fred & Fuzzy’s Waterfront Bar & Grill will remain fully operational during the sales process.

“Visitors know that this property is one of the most beautiful settings in Door County. They are drawn to the breathtaking views and there’s no better place to watch the sun set in all of Wisconsin,” Fred & Fuzzy’s Waterfront Bar & Grill co-owner, Greg (Fuzzy) Sunstrom said.

“For us as owners, we have had an excellent run welcoming visitors for years, but it’s time to sell the property to the next generation of owners and for them to turn it into their dreams,” co-owner of Little Sister Resort, Fred & Fuzzy’s Waterfront Bar & Grill and Pebble Beach, Martha Pelrine said.

“There are so many possibilities for developers, investors and visionaries on this property,” Fisk said. “It’s an exciting time for Sister Bay as the area prepares for its next chapter.”

“From the pristine beach and shoreline to the approximately 30 acres of developed and undeveloped wooded land, the property will appeal to a variety of buyers and developers,” Scheuerman said.

For additional questions or queries, contact NAI Pfefferle at (920) 968-4700 or visit www.littlesisterresortdoorcounty.com and www.littlesisterpebblebeachshorefront.com.

When combined together, Little Sister Resort, Fred & Fuzzy’s Waterfront Bar & Grill and Pebble Beach feature approximately 30 acres of land and 1,000 feet of premier Door County shoreline. Little Sister Resort hosts one of the finest piers in Door County as well as untouched Cedar trees throughout the woods.

Sister Bay is on the Door County Peninsula surrounded by Lake Michigan and the Bay of Green Bay. Door County, with 300 miles of coastline, attracts more than two million visitors a year.

