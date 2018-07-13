Navitas Life Sciences, a TAKE Solutions Enterprise, has been named as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D BPO Services 2018 Vendor Assessment

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Navitas Life Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of TAKE Solutions and a full service Clinical, Regulatory & Safety solutions and services provider today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Life Science R&D BPO Services 2018 Vendor Assessment (Doc # June 2018, IDC #US42144618).

Leadership in this study is based on the breadth of life science R&D business process outsourcing services offered, geographical footprint and global delivery capabilities, industry-specific expertise, and diligent vetting of customer references to examine vendor capabilities. Navitas Life Sciences was one of nine life science R&D IT BPO vendors selected to participate in this study based on the IDC MarketScape’s stringent research and due diligence process.

IDC MarketScape’s vendor assessment:

“Navitas Life Sciences has extensive experience working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of all sizes and across multiple geographies. Navitas Life Sciences is strongly differentiated from its more traditional market competitors by its broad portfolio of clients, ranging from small and midsize organizations to large global pharmaceutical companies. Deep, task-level client experience over a wide variety of specific BPO services also separates Navitas Life Sciences from its peers in this IDC MarketScape. Relative to other vendors discussed in this study and based on feedback from multiple customer references, Navitas Life Sciences received high marks for its technical skills and capabilities, deep bench and proactive approach to project work, and ability to contribute as a strategic partner when needed.”

Ram Yeleswarapu, President, Navitas Life Sciences said, “We are honored that our domain centricity in Life Sciences was recognized in the form of a listing as ‘Leader’ in the prestigious IDC MarketScape 2018 Assessment”. Speaking on the latest technological innovations, he also added, ”Artificial Intelligence (AI) will significantly transform or impact the life sciences space. This along with robotics and cognitive technologies is important for better outcomes, safety, and compliance and lower costs. The use of AI will provide anticipated savings of nearly US$ 150 billion by the mid-2020s for the United States’ healthcare economy.”

Dr. Krishnan Rajagopalan, Chief Growth Officer, Navitas Life Sciences said, “As part of our growth strategy, we are expanding our global operations and services to provide a flexible and scalable partnership model. We leverage our integrated consulting, process and technology capabilities to deliver E2E services and outcomes across quality, compliance, reduced time to market (TAT, Cycle time) and cost. IDC MarketScape’s recognition is timely as we move ahead in this transformative journey with our clients.”

Alan Louie, Research Director of IDC Health Insights' Life Science R&D Strategy and Technology research, noted, "While still somewhat smaller than its traditional IT outsourcing counterpart, BPO in the life sciences remains an important contributor to industry success. The scope of life science R&D BPO continues to expand as more and more processes are operationalized and preferred IT partners are tasked with implementing and maintaining new processes and procedures. As a result, leading IT service providers are increasingly working as partners with their industry sponsors to deliver operational excellence while contributing to ongoing industry transformation that will ultimately automate well-defined, highly repetitive tasks. While IDC continues to expect that IT outsourcing overall will continue to grow by double digits over the next 5–10 years, we also believe that BPO spending has stabilized and should remain relatively constant over the near term."

About Navitas Life Sciences

Navitas Life Sciences delivers platform-driven full-service Clinical, Regulatory and Safety solutions and services. As the dedicated life sciences brand of TAKE Solutions, Navitas Life Sciences operates across North America, Europe, Asia pacific and Latin America. Navitas Life Sciences combines the knowledge and experience of three legacy brands - Ecron Acunova, Navitas, and Intelent. Thus, Navitas brings together the capabilities of a full-service CRO, a technology-led life sciences services provider, and expertise in analytics and data sciences to address critical challenges and drive outcomes for life sciences. Navitas has over 30 years of rich experience across 330+ phase I-IV clinical trials, 20+ therapeutic areas, and 40+ successful GCP/non-GCP audits. Our trial expertise is augmented by OneClinical, a platform that delivers trial oversight, analytics, and insights to drive successful study outcomes.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360 degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

