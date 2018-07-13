Minit Mart Launches GoGo Rewards

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Today, Minit Mart®, announced it has launched an exciting benefits and rewards program for customers called GoGo Rewards. This loyalty program will provide members with access to earn or redeem points for store merchandise in almost 300 Minit Mart stores. Additionally, members will be eligible for a wide range of frequency club offers and participation in a sweep stakes.

“As we’ve grown the Minit Mart platform over the past few years, our focus early on was to ensure we were providing great customer service while we were building our brand and improving the stores”, said Rodney Bresnahan, Executive Vice President of TravelCenters of America, which operates most of the Minit Mart stores. “Providing great service is still among our highest priorities, but in addition, we now have another way we can show existing customers how much we appreciate their loyalty every time they walk through our doors.”

“Earning rewards has never been easier than it now is with our new Minit Mart GoGo Rewards loyalty program. Customers can now redeem points from everyday purchases and use them for their favorite Minit Mart products and other exciting rewards.”

Attractive Points Program Members will earn 20 points for every $1 spent in a Minit Mart store and 10 points for every gallon of gasoline purchased. Points can be redeemed for store merchandise or discounted fuel prices and exchanged for $5 Minit Money certificates to be used as cash for purchases in the store.

Multiple Club Categories Customers can also participate in clubs that allow members to receive the eighth item free after purchasing seven eligible club items. Club categories include carbonated beverages, coffee, energy drinks, fountain drinks, pizza slices and king-sized candy bars.

Life In the Go – Made Easy. GoGo Rewards members can use their phone number at the pump and in the store to receive points and earn club rewards if they forget their loyalty card.

GoGo Rewards was introduced first to locations in Western Kentucky. The balance of the locations will launch by August.

To sign up online and begin enjoying your GoGo Rewards benefits, please visit https://rewards.minitmart.com/rewards.

About TravelCenters of America LLC TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada, principally under the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands and the Minit Mart® convenience store brand. For more information on TravelCenters, TA, and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information on Minit Mart, please visit www.minitmart.com.

About Minit Mart® Convenience Stores The Minit Mart brand includes over 296 stores in 31 states across the U.S., including 66 located at TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel centers. Minit Mart offers customers branded gasoline, a wide variety of quick dining options, clean restrooms, and our signature World Blends® Coffee. For more information about Minit Mart, please visit www.minitmart.com. For more information about TA and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com.

