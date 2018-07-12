The Latest: Wiley snaps photos before Emmy noms announcement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the nominations for the 70th annual Emmy Awards, which are being announced Thursday by in Los Angeles (all times local):

8 a.m.

The final preparations are being made for the 2018 Emmy nominations.

Actors Samira Wiley of "The Handmaid's Tale" and Ryan Eggold, who starred in "The Blacklist," will read this year's nominees beginning at 8:25 a.m. PDT. About an hour before the nominations, Wiley, wearing a burgundy dress and gold heels, stepped out into the lobby of the television academy and snapped photos in front of a giant screen promoting the 70th annual Emmys.

Dozens of journalists have cameras set up to record the announcement, which will be made on a giant stage decked out with four giant Emmy statuettes.

Wiley is a possible nominee for "Handmaid's Tale," which won best drama series last year.

The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17 on NBC with Colin Jost and Michael Che of "Saturday Night Live" as hosts.

___

3 a.m.

Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving fans grumbling, but TV's top prize takes a different approach.

When the 70th Emmy Awards nominees are announced Thursday morning, popular series including HBO's "Game of Thrones," NBC's "This Is Us" and CBS' "Mom" are likely to be in the running.

"Game of Thrones" is a two-time best drama series winner. It's back in the running for honors for its next-to-last season after a production delay kept it out of the 2017 competition.

Its biggest adversary is "The Handmaid's Tale," the dystopian drama that captured last year's top series prize and acting awards for Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd and Alexis Bledel among its eight wins.

The Emmy Awards ceremony airs Sept. 17 on NBC.