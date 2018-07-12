Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Launches First Multiplayer Event: Duelling Club

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Jam City:

Today, players can put their spellcasting prowess to good use in the first of a series of multiplayer limited time events in the game, the Duelling Club. The first official Duelling Club event starts today for Facebook Connected players and runs through July 15th, 2018.

During this first event, players will receive three tickets, each granting them admission to participate in a duel. A worthy opponent will be randomly selected from other Facebook Connect users. The defeated player will forfeit one of their tickets, while the victor retains their ticket—and reaps a special reward after each and every win.

Additional Duelling Club events will take place in the game through the summer months. For more details on Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and to connect with other fans, visit www.facebook.com/HPHogwartsMystery/, www.twitter.com/HogwartsMystery, and for more information visit www.HarryPotterHogwartsMystery.com/.

