Sri Lanka-South Africa 1st Test Scoreboard

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Thursday on Day 1 of the first test at Galle International Stadium between Sri Lanka and South Africa:

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka c De Kock b Rabada 26

Dimuth Karunaratne not out 158

Dhananjaya de Silva b Shamsi 11

Kusal Mendis c Rabada b Steyn 24

Angelo Mathews c De Kock b Rabada 1

Roshen Silva c Markram b Rabada 0

Niroshan Dickwella c Amla b Shamsi 18

Dilruwan Perera c De Knock b Philander 1

Rangana Herath run out 1

Suranga Lakmal c De Kock b Rabada 10

Lakshan Sandakan st De Kock b Shamsi 25

Extras: (7b, 1lb, 2w, 2nb) 12

TOTAL: (all out) 287

Overs: 78.4

Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-70, 3-115, 4-119, 5-119, 6-161, 7-164, 8-176, 9-224, 10-287.

Bowling: Vernon Philander 8-1-28-1, Dale Steyn 13-0-54-1, Kagiso Rabada 14-1-50-4, Keshav Maharaj 17-3-49-0, Tabraiz Shamsi 25.4-2-91-3, Dean Elgar 1-0-7-0.

South Africa

Dean Elgar not out 4

Aiden Markram c Mathews b Herath 0

Keshav Maharaj not out 0

TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 4

Overs: 4

Fall of wickets: 1-1.

To bat: Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.

Bowling: Rangana Herath 2-1-1-1, Dilruwan Perera 2-1-3-0

Umpires: Rod Tucker and Paul Reiffel, Australia

TV Umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson, West Indies.