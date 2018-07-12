SolomonEdwards Appoints New CFO for Next Phase of Growth

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--SolomonEdwards, a national professional services firm, has appointed Mario Patone, CPA as its Chief Financial Officer. As the CFO, Mario will be responsible for driving the finance organization’s efforts to support the firm’s continued growth. He will lead the accounting, finance and IT teams.

Mario brings extensive financial and operational leadership experience to SolomonEdwards. As a CFO, Mario managed organizations in high-growth phases, including a national specialty pharmacy and an international durable medical equipment manufacturer. Before working in the private sector, he was the partner-in-charge of Transaction Advisory Services for a top ten national CPA and consulting firm, where his clients included privately held entrepreneurial businesses, public corporations and small to mega private equity funds.

Throughout his Big 4 and consulting career, Mario has worked with business owners to help identify and resolve key finance and operational issues and provide in-depth analyses during high-growth periods. As a partner, Mario led and delivered a wide variety of service offerings, including accounting, auditing, transaction advisory services, and other assurance services on behalf of clients throughout the Americas and Europe. Additionally, he was a principal contributor and co-author of COSO’s “Internal Control over Financial Reporting – Guidance for Smaller Public Companies.”

According to CEO Ed Baumstein, “I am excited to have Mario aboard. He has an excellent track record that will support our organization’s growth plans. Many exciting developments are on the horizon at SolomonEdwards and throughout the markets we serve. With Mario at the financial helm, I’m confident that we’ll be well positioned to meet our financial goals moving forward.”

“I am pleased to join such a well-respected firm with a strong record of operational excellence and executing its growth strategies, especially as it aligns well with my background,” said Mario.

SolomonEdwards is a leading professional services firm, operating from offices strategically located in thriving U.S. markets, to serve domestic and multinational clients in a variety of industries. We help organizations execute their crucial business strategies by providing extensive experience, deep subject matter expertise and agility within ever-changing business dynamics. We focus in the areas of Accounting & Finance, Business Transformation, Governance & Regulatory Compliance and Transaction & Regulatory Advisory Services. Simply stated, we provide exceptional people for complex situations. For more information, please visit www.SolomonEdwards.com.

