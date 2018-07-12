LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, Halo Top Creamery is offering fans a chance to be the first to sample its latest flavor, Peanut Butter & Jelly, completely FREE. On July 15, the first 1,000 fans can access the exclusive first taste through halotop.com/new by following the link and entering the code HALOTOPPB&J at checkout. * Halo Top’s newest flavor delivers nostalgia in a pint by serving up peanut butter ice cream with swirls of strawberry flavoring sprinkled with cannoli bites.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005521/en/

Halo Top Creamery Celebrates National Ice Cream Day by Giving 1,000 Fans Exclusive Early Access to Taste Its Newest Flavor - Peanut Butter & Jelly - Completely FREE (Photo: Business Wire)

After National Ice Cream Day and beginning in early August, fans can get their hands on this one-of-a-kind “Gold Edition” flavor in stores at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Stop & Shop, Wakefern, Meijer and more. Peanut Butter & Jelly is available as a “flash” buy, which means it will only be in stores for a few weeks while supplies last. Once it’s sold out, it’s gone. With 360 calories and 20 grams of protein per pint, Peanut Butter & Jelly delivers the perfect end-of-summer and back-to-school treat without any of the guilt.

“Peanut Butter & Jelly is easily one of our best flavors to date and quintessentially Halo Top,” said Doug Bouton, President & COO of Halo Top. “It’s our new twist on an old favorite and the perfect way to introduce the first of our ‘Gold Edition’ flavors to our fans.”

Named one of TIME Magazine’s “25 Best Inventions of 2017,” Halo Top became America’s No. 1 pint of ice cream in 2017. 1 Peanut Butter & Jelly is the latest addition to Halo Top’s collection of 24 core flavors, including fan favorites like Peanut Butter Cup, Candy Bar and Sea Salt Caramel. Halo Top also has an extensive lineup of 14 core dairy-free and vegan pints, including popular flavors like Peanut Butter Cup, Candy Bar, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Toasted Coconut and Vanilla Maple.

For a chance to taste the first-ever “Gold Edition” flavor before its official launch in August, the first 1,000 visitors to halotop.com/new who enter the special code HALOTOPPB&J on National Ice Cream Day will receive a free pint of Peanut Butter & Jelly. * After National Ice Cream Day, head over to the freezer section of grocery retailers nationwide beginning in early August or visit IceCreamSource.com beginning July 16 for online purchases while supplies last. To learn more about Halo Top, visit www.halotop.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Halo Top Creamery

Los Angeles-based Halo Top Creamery was founded in 2011 by former lawyer turned ice cream aficionado Justin Woolverton while he was on a quest to find an ice cream he could enjoy without the guilt. Delivering premium ice cream people can actually feel good about eating, Halo Top is crafted with only the finest ingredients. Halo Top is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

_______________________

*Limit one pint per customer only while supplies last. Code will be active July 15 from 12:01 a.m. EDT to 11:59 p.m. EDT. To receive the pint, visit halotop.com/new on July 15, 2018 and follow the link to IceCreamSource.com; you must set up an account and enter HALOTOPPB&J at checkout. Shipping and handling is included in the promotion and product will be delivered from 7/17/18 to 7/28/18. Offer available to U.S. residents, except in the following states: CA, CO, KS, LA, NV, TN and WI.

1 IRI Market Advantage, 4 Weeks Ending 9/10/17, Dollar Sales, Total US Food

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005521/en/

CONTACT: Halo Top Creamery

Marjorie Brevidoro

Marjorie@halotop.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Halo Top Creamery

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/12/2018 10:14 AM/DISC: 07/12/2018 10:14 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005521/en