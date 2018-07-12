BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/12 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 8 .600
Atlanta 10 9 .526
Connecticut 10 10 .500 2
Chicago 7 13 .350 5
New York 6 14 .300 6
Indiana 2 18 .100 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 15 6 .714
Phoenix 14 7 .667 1
Los Angeles 13 8 .619 2
Minnesota 12 8 .600
Dallas 11 8 .579 3
Las Vegas 9 12 .429 6

___

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 106, Washington 89

New York 79, Connecticut 76

Minnesota 87, Indiana 65

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.<