Regent Seven Seas Cruises Announces Inaugural 2020 Summer Itineraries for Seven Seas Splendor TM

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Seven Seas Splendor, the highly anticipated, ultra-luxurious ship joining Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ fleet in February 2020, will voyage across Europe during her inaugural 15 destination-rich summer sailings, the company announced today. Seven Seas Splendor is the sister ship to Seven Seas Explorer ®, which debuted in 2016 and is lauded as the most luxurious ship ever built.

Seven Seas Splendor is now perfecting that luxury, and will bring guests during summer 2020 to the hidden gems of Zadar (Croatia) and Koper (Slovenia), as well as the culinary capitals of Bordeaux and Barcelona. She will take guests to the iconic Isles, both British and Greek, and she will arrive at the stunning shores of the Italian and French Riviera. Guests will witness the beauty of the Iberian landscape and discover the joy of crossing the Atlantic Ocean, surrounded by elegance, comfort and lavish hospitality on board.

In addition to the six winter 2020 voyages previously announced, Seven Seas Splendor’s summer 2020 Inaugural Europe Collection includes these 15 sailings:

May 12 - Enchanting Mediterranean: Venice to Rome (including a visit to Cannes, France on May 18 during Cannes Film Festival.) May 21 - Exquisite Riviera: Rome to Barcelona (including a visit to Monte Carlo on May 24 during Monaco Grand Prix.) July 6 - Secret Isles: Rome to Venice July 13 - Spirit of Greece: Venice to Venice July 23 - Festa in Italia: Venice to Barcelona August 4 - Iberian Peaks & Coasts: Barcelona to Southampton August 18 - British Immersion: Southampton to Southampton August 30 - Europe Beyond Measure: Southampton to Monte Carlo September 14 - Spanish Embrace: Monte Carlo to Rome September 24 - Aegean Treasures: Rome to Athens October 4 - Grecian Wonders: Rome to Istanbul October 14 - Ancient Ruins & Picturesque Shores: Istanbul to Venice October 24 - An Italian Romance: Venice to Rome November 3 - Lovely Mediterranean: Rome to Barcelona November 13 - The Perfect Sojourn: Barcelona to Miami

Specific itineraries for each all-inclusive voyage are available on www.RSSC.com. Several itineraries also include overnight port stays in Venice, Jerusalem (Haifa), Lisbon, Bordeaux, Monte Carlo, Istanbul, Florence/Pisa/Tuscany (Livorno), Barcelona and in the Royal Naval Dockyard (Bermuda).

Seven Seas Splendor is an all-suite, all-balcony ship, offering up to 750 guests the most elegant accommodations . Guests will enjoy distinctive public spaces as well as 375 beautifully appointed suites ranging from the 307 square-foot Veranda Suite, to the lavish 4,443 square-foot Regent Suite. Nearly 90 suites on the Seven Seas Splendor offer butler service. The Regent Suite will accommodate up to six guests and includes a private in-suite spa with sauna, spacious living room and bedrooms, private solarium, three walk-in closets, private dining room, unlimited Canyon Ranch® spa services in-suite, personal butler and private car and driver in every port, among other amenities. When Regent Seven Seas Cruises opened bookings for Seven Seas Splendor’s winter 2020 voyages on April 11, the company recorded the busiest booking day in its 26-year history. The ship’s inaugural voyage on February 7, 2020, takes guests on a 14-night transatlantic journey from Barcelona, Spain to Miami.

“Regent Seven Seas Cruises is 100 percent committed to perfecting luxury ocean cruising. We continue to raise the bar with our all-inclusive voyages to immersive destinations aboard the most extravagant vessels you can imagine,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “In addition to creating the standard-setting Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Explorer, we recently invested $125 million to ensure our other three ultra-luxurious ships in our fleet, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Navigator, offer the fresh, compelling, high-quality experiences guests enjoy on our newest ships.”

Montague added that two awards bestowed on the company this summer reflect the fleetwide enhancements and crew who work aboard the ships. TravelAge West magazine readers and travel agent professionals presented Regent Seven Seas Cruises with the Small Cruise Line with the Highest Client Satisfaction Award during the publication’s annual WAVE Awards in June, and Signature Luxury Travel & Style magazine’s 2018 Cruise Awards presented Regent Seven Seas Cruises with its annual award for Best Small Ship ( Seven Seas Explorer ) in July.

“The talented people who work on our ships continue to delight guests and exceed their high expectations, for both our loyal guests and guests who are first-time cruisers with us,” Montague said. “As we grow our family to include Seven Seas Splendor, we look forward to more guests enjoying the all-inclusive ultra-luxury experience that we continue to perfect.”

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the world’s most inclusive luxury experience with a four-ship fleet that visits more than 450 destinations around the world. The cruise line’s fares include all-suite accommodations, round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from U.S. and Canada, the largest collection of free, unlimited shore excursions, unlimited internet access, highly personalized service, exquisite cuisine, fine wines and spirits, prepaid gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel package for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. For more information about the world’s most inclusive luxury experience, or to make a reservation, please contact a professional travel agent, visit www.RSSC.com, or call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-473-4368). For the latest news, please visit www.RSSC.com/news; like the line’s Facebook page; and follow @RegentCruises on Twitter. Regent Seven Seas Cruises is a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which also operates the Norwegian Cruise Line and Oceania Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 26 ships with approximately 54,400 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 450 destinations worldwide. For more information, please visit www.RSSC.com.

