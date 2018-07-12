Causeway Hires Mark D. Osterkamp as Head of Global Institutional Sales and Marketing

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Causeway Capital Management ("Causeway") today announced that it has hired Mark D. Osterkamp as Head of Global Institutional Sales and Marketing. He reports to Causeway's Operating Committee of Sarah Ketterer, Causeway's Chief Executive Officer, Harry Hartford, President, and Gracie Fermelia, Chief Operating Officer.

Mark D. Osterkamp, Head of Global Institutional Sales and Marketing, Causeway Capital Management (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are delighted to have a professional of Mark's caliber to lead Causeway's global institutional sales and marketing," said Ms. Ketterer. "Mark has impeccable credentials and a terrific reputation, and will no doubt strengthen our marketing efforts and relationships with our clients worldwide. We are always seeking to improve our firm, and we're certain Mark will be a great fit with the Causeway team."

"Causeway is among the very best global equity investors in the asset management business, and I'm looking forward to leading its institutional marketing efforts," said Mr. Osterkamp. "I've long been a fan of Causeway and its independent ownership, which allows the firm to focus entirely on clients, providing superior risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a culture of responsibility and accountability throughout the organization."

From October 2012 to June 2018, Mr. Osterkamp was Managing Director, Head of Institutional Sales and Client Service with BMO Global Asset Management where he managed the business development, consultant relations and client service teams. From May 2007 to October 2012, Mr. Osterkamp was Senior Director, Global Distribution for Analytic Investors, where he was responsible for marketing to institutional investors around the globe. From January 1996 to May 2007, Mr. Osterkamp was a Managing Director at Wilshire Associates Incorporated where he managed all facets of the firm's Institutional Equity Analytics services. Mr. Osterkamp began his career at Shearson Lehman Brothers in 1993.

Mr. Osterkamp has a BS in Public Administration-Management from the University of Southern California. He holds Series 7, 24 and 63 FINRA licenses.

About Causeway

Causeway Capital Management LLC is an employee owned investment management firm based in Los Angeles, California, specializing in managing global, international, emerging markets and absolute return equities. Causeway manages $58 billion worldwide for clients including corporations, pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, superannuation funds, public retirement plans, Taft-Hartley pension plans, endowments and foundations, mutual funds and other collective investment vehicles, charities, private trusts and funds, wrap fee programs, and other institutions.

