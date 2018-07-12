DayOne Baby Hosts Panel Discussion and Product Launch

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--DayOne Baby is excited to announce the company’s upcoming event at their new corporate headquarters at the Embarcadero Center in San Francisco. Industry leaders: Kaleana Markley, Wellbeing Director at Sequoia Consulting Group, Kasia Mazurkiewicz, Head of People, West at WeWork, Stephanie Rice, Yelp Senior Marketing Manager and National Lead for Women at Yelp, Ashley Summers Legislative Aide, City and County of San Francisco, Shona Schwartz, Workplace Environment Consultant to major corporations in the U.S. and abroad, and Ocean Berg, Internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultant at DayOne Baby will gather on the Industry and Government Leadership panel to discuss lactation in the workplace and how businesses and human resource professionals can best support new mothers returning to work.

Stephanie Rice, Yelp Senior Marketing Manager says, “As a leader of the Women at Yelp (WAY) community, I am both honored and thrilled to be a panelist at the DayOne Baby event. I am proud to partner with an organization that provides support to working moms. This is a cause I firmly believe in!”

DayOne Baby will also showcase their newly launched product line, The Julia Collection of Portable Mother’s Rooms. This privacy compliance solution provides businesses with affordable, transportable means for supporting breastfeeding employees. DayOne Baby is committed to making it possible for all companies to comply with legislation and provide their female employees with extraordinary benefits. Now, industry leaders will have the opportunity to view the Julia Collection in person.

DayOne Baby dominates the corporate lactation services arena, servicing clients like Microsoft, The Golden State Warriors, Netflix, Fitbit, Sephora, Salesforce.com, and many more. The Industry and Government Leadership Panel and Product Launch will take place Tuesday, July 17 th from 6:00-8:00pm at DayOne Offices at WeWork, 2 Embarcadero Center, 7 th Floor, San Francisco, California 94111. This event is open to human resource, benefits, and legal/compliance managers. Register here.

About DayOne Baby

DayOne Baby is the leader for corporate lactation products and services and early parenting consulting, education, and support. They provide turn-key services to major corporations as well as smaller companies through HR and benefits departments (for employees and mother's lounges). Visit www.DayOneBaby.com for more information.

