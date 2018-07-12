WORLD SPORTS at 1345 GMT

World Cup digest moves separately.

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Angelique Kerber reached her second Wimbledon final by playing steady, mistake-free tennis in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday. Just 10 months after giving birth, Serena Williams tries to reach her 10th Wimbledon final, facing Julia Goerges in the other semifinal. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 500 words, photos. Will be updated with second semifinal.

TEN--WIMBLEDON-MEN

LONDON — After so much speculation about a possible Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, 10 years after their last, the tennis world instead will get a semifinal featuring another outstanding rivalry: Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 580 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST — Real-time updates throughout the day.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

GUERLEDAN, France — The 2018 Tour de France has its first summit finish atop the category-three Mur de Bretagne to end Stage 6. Greg Van Avermaet holds the overall lead, while race favorite Chris Froome is 57 seconds back in 15th place. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A daily gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the Tour de France route. By Andrew Dampf and Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

NOTTINGHAM, England — India opted for the chase on Thursday after winning the toss at Trent Bridge and choosing to bowl against top-ranked England in the first of three one-day cricket internationals. Toss copy has moved. Will be updated at end of England's innings. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

SOC--JUVENTUS-RONALDO

TURIN, Italy — A look at how Turin is reacting to the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, and how the new Juventus signing will settle into life in the city. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

BOX--PACQUIAO-MATTHYSSE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao said Thursday he is prepared for an action-packed fight against aggressive Argentinian Lucas Matthysse in Sunday's world title bout that could put his illustrious career at stake. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-SOUTH AFRICA

GALLE, Sri Lanka — South Africa was 4-1 at stumps on day one of the first test against Sri Lanka in reply to the hosts' first-innings 287 all out at Galle International Stadium on Thursday. Early copy has moved, stumps copy moving at 1400 GMT.

OLY--TOKYO 2020-HEAT CONCERNS

TOKYO — The head of an IOC inspection team says organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will explore all options to combat the extreme summer heat that will likely prevail in the Japanese capital during the games. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 530 words, photos.

OLY--TOKYO 2020-TORCH RELAY

TOKYO — Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics say the torch relay will start in Fukushima, an area hit by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. SENT: 150 words.

BBO--ALL-STAR GAME-FINAL VOTE

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar and Seattle Mariners shortstop Jean Segura won the final two roster spots for next week's All-Star Game in Washington. SENT: 390 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

DENVER — Colorado right-hander German Marquez homered against Arizona infielder Daniel Descalso, helping the Rockies pound the Diamondbacks 19-2 on Wednesday night. SENT: 1,800 words, photos.

