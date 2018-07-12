G&S Business Communications Elevates Agency Executives in Strategic Management Roles

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--G&S Business Communications (G&S) has elevated three agency leaders in strategic management roles: Caryn Caratelli and Stephanie D. Moore have been appointed senior vice presidents, and Lyndsey Newnam has been promoted to vice president.

With nearly two decades at G&S, Caratelli delivers business results by partnering with marketing, corporate, and internal communications clients as a strategic advisor in the agriculture and advanced manufacturing industries. She also was instrumental in establishing and growing the agency’s digital media expertise, which remains among her major responsibilities. Prior to joining G&S, Caratelli was a public relations communicator for the Alabama Aerospace Teachers’ Association and a staff writer for the Jacksonville State University News Bureau. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication with a concentration in public relations and a minor in English from Jacksonville State University and a marketing strategy certificate from Cornell University.

Moore, an 18-year G&S veteran, provides expert counsel in the agribusiness sector. With her deep industry knowledge, she manages significant initiatives ranging from new brand launches to innovative marketing campaigns. Moore previously worked as a media relations specialist for a power management corporation and as a marketer for an internet startup firm. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications with a specialization in public relations from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

In her 12 years with G&S, Newnam has served in pivotal agency roles, including leading cross-functional teams and managing diverse accounts in North American and European markets. She provides industry specializations in communications for agribusiness and professional services clients, and oversees programs spanning traditional, digital and social media. Newnam graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications with a specialization in public relations.

“Under the leadership of Caryn, Stephanie and Lyndsey, G&S clients have enhanced their business impact through creative communications with measurable results,” said Kerry Henderson, G&S principal and managing director, Raleigh. “Their client-first commitment and trailblazing communication strategies strengthen long-standing relationships that are central to our agency’s success.”

G&S integrates business and communications strategies for clients across advanced manufacturing, agribusiness and food, clean technology and energy, emerging technology ventures, financial and business services, and home and building solutions markets. To drive business results for clients, G&S applies its deep expertise in B2B intelligence, brand strategy, content strategy, creative, digital and social, employee engagement, insights and analytics, media relations, and sustainability and corporate social responsibility. The agency’s public relations and marketing campaigns for clients are recognized for communications excellence by the Holmes Report, PR News, PRWeek, Public Relations Society of America and other well-regarded industry organizations and publications.

About G&S Business Communications

G&S Business Communications is an independent business communications firm with headquarters in New York and offices in Chicago, Raleigh, N.C., and Basel, Switzerland. The firm’s global network extends across more than 50 countries through its PROI Worldwide partnership. G&S integrates business and communications strategies, using a full range of communications services, to build sustainable relationships for clients along the entire value chain. We inspire action that means business. Learn more at www.gscommunications.com.

