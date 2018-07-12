Andersen Tax & Legal Debuts in Ecuador

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Andersen Global solidifies its growing presence in Latin America with news that the Andersen name will debut in Ecuador, today unveiling Andersen Global collaborating firms Profile Cia, Ltda. and FIDESBURó Cia, Ltda. adopting the name Andersen Tax & Legal and transitioning to become a member firm of the international organization.

Profile Cia, Ltda., headquartered in Quito, and FIDESBURó Cia, Ltda. headquartered in Guayaquil, began cooperating with Andersen Global last fall, as collaborating firms, initiating Andersen’s presence in the country and paving the way for substantial growth in the region.

Both firms are well-respected in their markets as leaders in the industry. Profile Cia, Ltda. led by Mauricio Durango and David Uribe, has a 20-year history specializing in domestic and international taxation, transfer pricing and corporate legal services. Led by Partners Pablo Guevara, Mario Orellana and Alfredo Bustos, FIDESBURó has been providing tax and legal services for national and multinational corporations in a large array of sectors, including construction, manufacturing, real estate, shipping, transport and logistics, and wholesale and retail for the last decade.

“As part of the Andersen Global association, we found incredible synergy down to the deepest core values of our firm,” said Profile Cia, Ltda. Partner Mauricio Durango. “It all lines up for us: our dedication to the very best in client service, hiring only the very best talent and focusing on the client relationship.”

“First and foremost, we are able to give our clients seamless service and the benefit of expertise from the best around the world as part of the Andersen Global family,” said FIDESBURó Cia, Ltda. Partner Pablo Guevara.

Under the name Andersen Tax & Legal, the firms will continue to provide tax and business solutions to individuals and corporations operating in Ecuador and abroad, including services related to mergers and acquisitions, due diligence reviews, sell-side tax advice, transfer pricing, corporate tax, VAT, international tax, cross border tax planning, tax litigation, and employee compensation structuring.

“These are leading firms with a long and very rich history of tax and legal expertise in Ecuador,” said Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO Mark Vorsatz. “We’re expanding to meet our client’s growing tax and legal needs, but remain consistent with working with best-in-class, likeminded firms that share our same core values. We only want to bring on the best of the best.”

The debut of the Andersen name in Ecuador follows the major expansion of the association in Latin America over the past four years, having also added member firms in Brazil, Mexico, Guatemala, Chile and Uruguay, as well as collaborating firms in Argentina and Peru, all since 2013.

The global firm has also has expanded its presence around the world. In 2017, Andersen Global added 33 offices on five continents, resulting in a forty percent increase in the number of offices affiliated with the brand worldwide.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 3,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 107 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

