Rototest Expands Market Reach in United States with New Sales Partnership with TOYO Corporation

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--The Swedish technology company Rototest today announced that it has extended the distribution partnership agreements with TOYO Corporation. TOYO will market and distribute ROTOTEST Energy, a next generation family of dynamometers, across the United States market in addition to Japan and China. TOYO Corporation's portfolio of testing equipment includes network test tools, automobile measurement solutions, EMC and other laboratory measurement systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005027/en/

TOYO Demo Center (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to collaborate with TOYO Corporation to expand into the United States marketplace. Rototest's products have disrupted the automobile testing industry market in Europe, Japan and China and we are looking to replicate the success in the United States,” said Christian Engstrom, CEO of Rototest. “Our extended partnership agreement with TOYO Corporation enables us to introduce our products to new customers in this important automotive region of the world. Customers will benefit by having access to an advanced automobile test platform that is cost-effective, simple to deploy and versatile.”

Rototest has established a new benchmark for Powertrain Dynamometers with its time optimizing and cost reducing solutions. This in a package providing an unprecedented versatility with advanced functionality to meet the demands of today’s and tomorrow’s vehicle testing. Traditional test equipment such as roller-type chassis dynamometers typically require very large infrastructure, struggles with road-like high dynamic testing and cannot, due to design, meet requirements for new functionality such as steering operation. Rototest’s innovative dynamometer concept provides a dynamic capability and steering functionality enabling true road-to-rig as well as a flexibility that substantially lowers the total cost. It also ensures a much quicker system installation thanks to its infrastructural requirement being only a flat surface.

“We are continuing our focus on expanding TOYO Corporation's array of testing products for more industries through distribution partnerships with world class companies,” said Masaru Gomi, President & CEO of TOYO Corporation. “Founded more than 60 years ago, TOYO’s extensive knowledge of local and international markets will help customers in the United States discover these advanced and powerful automobile test and measurement offerings from Rototest.”

For more information or questions about the information contained within this news release, please contact us at sales@rototest.com. Visit Rototest on the web at www.rototest.com.

About Rototest

Rototest, a Swedish technology company founded in 1988, pioneered the market by introducing the world’s first hub-coupled dynamometer (patented). Since then, Rototest has evolved into a test system supplier with a reputation and quality recognized by its eminent customers. Today the company specializes in advanced high-dynamic hub-coupled dynamometers for a wide range of automotive applications. Rototest’s customers can be found amongst OEMs, Tier1 & 2 suppliers, research organizations and universities. www.rototest.com.

About TOYO Corporation

TOYO Corporation (TSE: 8151) is a Japanese technology company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with subsidiaries in the United States and China. Since its founding in 1953, TOYO has become the leading distributor of advanced measurement instruments and systems in Japan. TOYO also engages in original product designs and develops advanced solutions for many of the markets that it serves including automotive, sustainable energy, and cybersecurity industries. TOYO’s innovative products are used by many leading companies in Japan, the United States and APAC countries, helping TOYO’s customers accelerate development, reduce time-to-market, and improve product quality. For more information, please visit www.toyotechus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005027/en/

CONTACT: Rototest

Christian Engström

+46853255890

sales@rototest.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE SWEDEN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AUTOMOTIVE OFF-ROAD TRUCKS & SUVS PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST

SOURCE: Rototest

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/12/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/12/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005027/en