Innovid Promotes Digital Marketing Leader Stephanie Geno to Senior Vice President of Marketing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Innovid, the world’s leading video marketing platform, today announced the promotion of Stephanie Geno to senior vice president of marketing. Geno, who previously served as vice president of brand solutions at Innovid, also will be the newest member of the Innovid management team. As Innovid continues to grow globally, Geno will play an instrumental role in helping tell the stories of Innovid’s 1,000+ brand customers and take their data-driven video marketing programs to the next level.

With a unique background in strategic planning, partnership marketing and technical expertise, Geno brings more than a decade of digital marketing experience working with marquee brands to her new role at Innovid. Prior to joining the company as vice president of brands solutions earlier this year, Geno co-founded and served as Partner, Head of Accounts at Transparent, a marketing automation consultancy, where she led the digital marketing enablement consulting practice. Prior to that, Geno served as senior vice president at Starcom MediaVest Group on the Digital Center of Excellence team.

“After an impressive tenure helping our clients on the brand solutions side, Stephanie was a natural fit to lead Innovid’s global marketing efforts,” said Beth-Ann Eason, president, Innovid. “Her expertise leading integrated client communications, global media strategy and high-impact customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands will serve Innovid’s customers well as they leverage the power of digital for world-class interactive and personalized video campaigns.”

An advocate for promoting women and the next generation of marketers, Geno is the co-lead for the Denver chapter of mBolden, an organization championing women in leadership in the mobile, digital, and tech industries.

“My passion is helping brands navigate and excel in today’s data-driven marketplace,” said Geno. “I feel fortunate to be part of Innovid’s management team as the company continues to lead the industry in delivering digital video solutions that increase interactivity, engagement and personalization with customers.”

