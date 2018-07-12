Bell Leadership Welcomes Ellen Hayon as Manager, Programs and Services, and Promotes Lizzy Lauffer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Bell Leadership Institute announced and welcomed Ellen Hayon as Manager, Programs and Services and promoted Lizzy Lauffer to Senior Manager, Programs and Services, to continue growing the Open-Enrollment Programs business unit throughout the United States.

Lizzy joined Bell Leadership in 2013 as a Project Coordinator to assist Dr. Gerald D. Bell with his book, Great Leaders, Great Results. She advanced progressively to lead open-enrollment programs in Chapel Hill, NC. Lizzy spearheaded the expansion of Bell Leadership’s cornerstone Achievers program to Chicago and Dallas, two current regional locations, with sessions scheduled now through 2019.

As Senior Manager, Programs and Services, Lizzy will be instrumental in business development and helping to position outreach initiatives, including marketing efforts and growing social media presence. Dr. Bell explains, "Lizzy is an asset to Bell Leadership and our team; she is devoted and makes significant contributions to our clients to further our mission of building world-class leaders."

A graduate of the University of San Diego, Ellen Hayon comes with experience in program management and a wealth of knowledge in professional development with Teach for America and the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine. Ellen explains, "I am excited to get to know clients and ensure they feel welcomed, supported and inspired throughout their leadership development at Bell." Ellen’s background in client relations gives her an overall understanding of how to consistently improve client experiences. She will work with the Bell team in other areas of the business, including Licensed Programs and Assessments.

The Bell Leadership team congratulates both Lizzy Lauffer and Ellen Hayon on their new roles. For more information, please contact info@bellleadership.com.

About Bell Leadership Institute

Bell Leadership Institute is a recognized leader in leadership training and executive education. Since 1972, Bell Leadership has helped organizations develop leadership mastery through its programs and services. Its training programs have been used by more than 500,000 leaders in more than 5,000 organizations in over 50 countries .

