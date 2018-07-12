Salim Haffar to Join PCI Pharma Services as Chief Executive Officer

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--PCI Pharma Services (“PCI” or “the Company”), a full-service provider of specialist outsourced drug manufacturing, clinical trial services, and commercial packaging to the global healthcare industry, today announced that Salim Haffar will join the Company as Chief Executive Officer later this year. Mr. Haffar, who has resigned as President of AptarGroup’s Aptar Pharma, effective September 1, 2018, will succeed Bill Mitchell, who will step out of his role as President and CEO of the Company and assume the position of Executive Co-Chairman, working closely with Mr. Haffar on behalf of the Board to effect a seamless leadership transition.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished to date at PCI, and that is a credit to the entire team of talented employees with whom I have had the pleasure of working over the past six years,” said Mr. Mitchell. “During that time, we have grown revenue from $85 million to $600 million, organically and through acquisitions. The past year has been one of especially strong performance, as we have completed two exciting acquisitions and achieved year-over-year growth of over 13 percent. As we continue to build on our strong foundation and trajectory of success for the benefit of all our stakeholders, now is the right time to bring in a new chief executive who can take the baton and lead the management team in advancing PCI to the next level. Following a thorough and well planned search, the entire Board and I are confident that Salim Haffar is the right person for the job. His extensive experience in the pharmaceutical drug delivery systems and services space and passion for PCI’s Five Commitments make him well equipped to build on our track record of growth and success, by continuing to provide customers with the best-in-class service and solutions they have come to know and expect.”

“On behalf on the Board, I’d like to thank Bill for his outstanding service as CEO,” said Franz Humer, Co-Chairman of the Board. “We look forward to continuing to work with Bill in his new role on the Board, and are thrilled to welcome Salim as PCI’s new CEO. With an experienced leader like Salim at the helm, and Bill’s continued strategic advice and guidance as Executive Co-Chairman, we are prepared to execute a smooth leadership transition and build on PCI’s strong growth and customer-focused performance.”

Mr. Haffar joins PCI with over 22 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, and currently serves as President of Aptar Pharma and a member of AptarGroup’s senior executive committee. Mr. Haffar oversaw Aptar Pharma’s growth strategy and journey to become a leading global provider of drug delivery systems across three end markets – prescription, consumer healthcare, and injectables – offering a broad portfolio of products and services, partnering with pharmaceutical customers to deliver medicines across several dosage forms and therapeutic areas, and operating across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. During his tenure at AptarGroup, Mr. Haffar also served as President of Aptar Pharma's prescription division, Co-President of Valois Group, and President of Valois Pharma. Mr. Haffar has also served as Senior Vice President, EMEA at Capsugel.

“PCI is the partner of choice for healthcare companies around the globe, and I am honored and excited by the opportunity to lead this great organization in its next phase of growth,” said Salim Haffar. “With a team that includes some of the industry’s most experienced professionals, PCI is well positioned to continue expanding its portfolio of innovative service offerings, diverse customer base, and extensive global supply network. I look forward to working with the entire PCI family, including Bill and the Board, as we continue to provide the industry’s leading customer experience, the highest quality and most flexible and reliable service, and the best solutions to solve our clients’ difficult drug development problems.”

About Salim Haffar

Mr. Haffar holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from McGill university in Canada, and has extensive multicultural experience having lived in Europe, the Middle East, Canada and the United States.

About PCI Pharma Services

The global healthcare industry trusts PCI for the development solutions that increase their products' speed to market and opportunities for commercial success. Only PCI brings the proven experience that comes with more than 50 successful product launches a year and over four decades in the healthcare business. Leading technology and continued investment enables us to address global needs throughout the product life cycle — from preclinical development, clinical investigational studies, commercialization and ongoing supply. Our clients view us as an extension of their business and a collaborative partner, with the shared goal of improving patients' lives. www.pciservices.com

