Phononic’s Industry-First Solid-State Merchandising Freezer Enables High-Traffic Placement of Frozen Goods

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Phononic, the global leader in solid-state cooling that is breaking the boundaries of semiconductor innovation, launched the Phononic Merchandising Freezer, the first commercial merchandising freezer to utilize sustainable solid-state technology. With superior space utilization and near-silent operation, the Phononic Merchandising Freezer can be placed anywhere within a retail format, from the checkout counter to an endcap display and more – all without the need for special power considerations. The Phononic Merchandising Freezer is currently available in two sizes offering internal capacity of 0.2 and 0.4 cu. ft.

“No longer do frozen goods need to be relegated to the back wall of a store, or to dedicated freezer aisles where shoppers are cold, uncomfortable and seeking to move through quickly,” said Tony Atti, CEO and founder of Phononic. “Designed with leading-edge solid-state cooling technology, the Phononic Merchandising Freezer creates opportunities for small brands, household names, and retailers alike to get in front of consumers through placement in prime locations that were never before feasible for frozen foods.”

Store layout is ripe for disruption, as consumers continue to seek a convenient and efficient shopping experience. According to a Phononic survey of 1,100 adult shoppers, two-thirds said if grocery stores had new products at the checkout line, they would be more likely to try them. In addition, 41 percent wished that instead of candy, grocery stores had ice cream at the checkout counter, and 41 percent also claimed they might buy more wine and beer if they were cold and at the checkout line.

With its debut on CNBC’s Squawk Box, the Phononic Merchandising Freezer provides superior aesthetics and branding capability. It is designed to be eye-catching and to drive impulse purchases, no matter its placement within a store. The units can be tailored with the option of solid or glass door, and with customizable and interchangeable magnet print images.

The Freezer also provides industry-leading sustainability and performance. Phononic utilizes semiconductor technology in place of antiquated, inefficient and noisy compressors, thereby minimizing energy usage and eliminating the need for toxic and flammable refrigerants. Maintenance costs are reduced, as the appliance does not have any moving parts to service. All these features combine to create the lowest possible cost of ownership.

Even with frequent openings, the Phononic Merchandising Freezer can deliver consistent cooling at -18°C. The unit’s temperature stability is so advanced that it experiences less than half the variability of ENERGY STAR® freezer standards.

Phononic’s Merchandising Freezer technology also has the power to disrupt various industries where its refrigeration products are already being used, such as life sciences and healthcare.

