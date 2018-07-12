Duterte pressed to assert 2016 arbitration victory vs China

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has come under renewed pressure to seek Chinese compliance to an arbitration ruling that invalidated China's claims to much of the South China Sea two years ago but has been ignored by Beijing and remains unenforced.

Former Philippine Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario, who spearheaded the arbitration suit, called China a "grand larcenist" on Thursday for pressing its territorial claims despite the July 12, 2016, decision and labeled the Philippines a "willing victim" for allowing such defiance.

Duterte has not sought immediate Chinese compliance to the landmark ruling but has vowed to discuss the decision with China during his presidency. China disputes claims by the Philippines and four other governments in the waterway.

Protesters rallied at the Chinese consulate, where they chanted, "China, get out."