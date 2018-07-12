Bay Ship and Yacht Wins Contract to Build First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Passenger Vessel

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Bay Ship and Yacht Co., based in Alameda, Calif., has won a contract to build the first hydrogen fuel cell passenger vessel in the U.S.A. for Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine (GGZEM), a Bay Area company on a mission to eliminate maritime pollution. The vessel is expected to be delivered and in service by September 2019. The seventy-foot, all-aluminum ferry will operate on the San Francisco Bay, and will be managed by the Red and White Fleet.

Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine awarded a $3 million grant by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to build the vessel, and this initiative provides a solution to a $330 billion maritime pollution problem globally. This zero-emission vessel will be the first of its kind in the U.S., and proves that businesses with an elevated environmental consciousness can create viable, cost effective solutions to mitigate climate change.

The vessel is named Water-Go-Round, a light-hearted nod that speaks to the cyclical nature of how the technology works. Simply put, hydrogen can be created from water and after being used in a fuel cell, becomes water again. Since water is the only bi-product of the power system, widespread adoption of this technology for shipping will achieve drastic reductions of pollutants and greenhouse gases. The vessel is powered by dual 300 kW electric motors using independent electric drivetrains from BAE Systems. Power is generated by 360 kW of Hydrogenics proton exchange membrane fuel cells and Li-ion battery packs. Hydrogen tanks from Hexagon Composites, with valves and hardware from OMB-Saleri, are installed on the upper deck, and contain enough hydrogen to go up to two days between refueling. GGZEM’s “zero infrastructure” flexible fueling arrangement allows the Water-Go-Round to be fueled anywhere with truck access.

“Bay Ship is honored to participate in this pioneering effort, as builder of the first zero emission passenger vessel in the United States,” said Bay Ship and Yacht Founder, Bill Elliott.

“This project places Bay Ship and Yacht at the forefront of its industry by being the first ship yard to build such a vessel in the U.S.A.,” said Richard Maguire, Business Director Bay Ship and Yacht. “It also ensures the continuation of commercial boat building in the bay area.”

“Together, with our partners, we will show our communities there is a long-term solution to meeting the drastic cuts in pollution and greenhouse gases required by states like California and other governments around the globe,” said Dr. Joseph W. Pratt, CEO of Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine.

Founded in 1977, Bay Ship and Yacht original focus was the construction and repair of wooden ships. Founder Bill Elliott traveled the country with his crew, instilling in them deep respect for the sea and a passion for achieving the level of quality in vessels that ocean travel demands. This passion endured as the company made the transition to repair and conversion of commercial and military vessels, research vessels, new builds, and super yachts. Bay Ship and Yacht’s commitment to quality construction and repair is widely recognized throughout the commercial vessel community, and its reputation is well-known amongst experienced owners who have made Bay Ship and Yacht their ship yard of choice.

Bay Ship and Yacht offers repairs in all crafts from painting to structural repair, piping, electrical, joiner, lagger, machinist, and other crafts. For more information, please contact Bay Ship and Yacht at www.bay-ship.com.

