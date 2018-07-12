Cooper Tire Launches New Starfire Solarus AS™

FINDLAY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has added to its Starfire® line of tires with the all new Starfire Solarus AS™. The Starfire Solarus AS provides all-season performance for passenger cars and crossover vehicles at a value price point.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005133/en/

Cooper Tire has added to its Starfire line with the new Starfire Solarus AS, an all-season tire for passenger cars and crossover vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Replacing both the Starfire SF340™ and the Starfire RS-C 2.0™, the Solarus AS offers an enhanced tread compound and tread profile for all-season traction. The tire is designed to provide a smooth ride with controlled handling, and features deep, lateral shoulder grooves to ensure excellent traction throughout the life of the tire. Strategically placed sipes provide biting edges in wet, dry and winter conditions.

The new tire reduces overlap in speed ratings within the Starfire line and offers more vehicle fitments than its predecessors. “The product size offerings of the Starfire SF340 and RS-C 2.0 covered 65 percent of the market, but the new Starfire Solarus AS is available in sizes covering 81 percent of the passenger touring market. This tire also features an upgraded 50,000-mile warranty,” said Scott Jamieson, Cooper’s Director of Product Management.

The Starfire Solarus AS will be available in 52 popular sizes this year.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper’s headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005133/en/

CONTACT: Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Megan James, 419-424-4251

majames@coopertire.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT TRUCKING MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST RECREATIONAL VEHICLES TIRES & RUBBER OTHER AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/12/2018 08:30 AM/DISC: 07/12/2018 08:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005133/en