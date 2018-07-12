More4Apps Second Year in the Running for Independent Software Vendor of the Year

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--More4Apps has been announced as a finalist in the UK Oracle User Group (OUG) Partner of the Year awards in the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) category for the second year in a row. The announcement was made the same day More4Apps was awarded the BDO Best Medium Business (services exporter) award at the Air New Zealand Cargo Export NZ Awards held in Auckland New Zealand on June 28.

In 2017 More4Apps was awarded bronze for the UKOUG ISV category, among this years finalists are Excel4apps, Q Software Global, Rookery Software and Hubble by insightsoftware.com. “Being named a finalist once again indicates that UKOUG can see the value that our products provide to our customers” says Client Relationship Manager, Maria Messiter. John O’Keeffe, CEO of More4Apps continues to say that “meeting customers is enjoyable because we’re solving problems for them on a daily basis. Our global team works very hard to exceed our customers’ expectations, so this comes as a welcome acknowledgement of that”.

More4Apps exports 99% of their products and services to more than 25,000 people in 45 countries. Originally the company started as a group of consultants implementing Oracle E-Business Suite for several large companies in New Zealand. The company found a need to support customers using applications that connect to Oracle. O’Keeffe continues to say “it’s humbling that we are being recognised for our solutions”.

The UK Partner of the Years Awards will be held in London, October 4, 2018.

