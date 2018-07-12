India makes England bat in ODI opener

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — India opted for the chase on Thursday after winning the toss at Trent Bridge and choosing to bowl against top-ranked England in the first of three one-day cricket internationals.

Both teams go into the match with confidence. England whitewashed Australia 5-0 in their ODI series last month, which included a world record total of 481 on this ground in Nottingham. India beat England 2-1 in their T20 series and is immediately behind the hosts in the one-day rankings.

Joe Root returned for England after being dropped for the final T20 match against India in Bristol on Sunday, while Alex Hales was ruled out with a side injury with Ben Stokes coming in.

For India, ODI newcomer Siddarth Kaul replaces injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The pitch appears batting-friendly.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.