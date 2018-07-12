Pompeo presses Europe to get tough on Iran

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is pressing European nations to get tough on Iran by cutting off all funding the country may use to foment instability in the Middle East and beyond.

Pompeo was meeting on Thursday with European officials in Brussels following a summit of NATO leaders to make the case for clamping down on Iranian "terrorism and proxy wars." He called on America's partners and allies to join a U.S.-led economic pressure campaign against Tehran that began in earnest after President Donald Trump withdrew from the landmark Iran nuclear deal in May.

Pompeo said in a tweet that "there's no telling" when Iran could act "in one of our countries next" and posted a map that accused Iran of sponsoring 11 terrorist attacks in Europe since 1978.