Semtech and YEAP! Expand LoRa-Based Network in Latin America

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2018--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that YEAP!, an Argentina-based LoRaWAN™ network operator that enables the Internet of Things (IoT) and LoRa Alliance™ member, rolled out public LoRaWAN networks to leverage Semtech’s LoRa® devices and wireless radio frequency technology (LoRa Technology) in Uruguay. YEAP! has recently completed its first stage of deployment in Uruguay’s capital, Montevideo, as the first part of its investments to increase LoRaWAN coverage in Uruguay, Paraguay and the greater Latin America region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005211/en/

Semtech and YEAP! (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We have very ambitious plans for Latin America that are already in progress. Our new operation in Uruguay increases the scale of the network in Latin America and enables a larger ecosystem of local IoT integrators and solution providers,” said Martin Rajman, YEAP!’s CEO.

Latin America’s IoT market is expected by Micromarket Monitor to more than triple from $14.2 billion in 2013 to $44.4 billion by 2019. To support this rapid growth, YEAP! developed a long range, low power LoRa-based infrastructure to support a variety of solutions including smart parking, smart lighting and smart energy monitoring. YEAP!’s solutions can be implemented into preexisting networks with minimal deployment cost, and LoRa Technology’s low power design offers optimal battery sustainability.

“The IoT industry in Latin America is expanding rapidly and YEAP! is one of the leading companies establishing smart, innovative solutions in the region,” said Vivek Mohan, Director of IoT in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “LoRa-based solutions are important for Latin America to improve services to its community and solve daily challenges including reducing traffic congestion and conserving natural resources. Semtech’s collaboration with YEAP! will continue to advance our shared goal of creating an infinite amount of LoRa-based use cases for multiple verticals.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices and Wireless RF Technology

Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless radio frequency technology is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN™ specification have been deployed in over 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance™, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site and join the LoRa Community to access free training as well as an online industry catalog showcasing the products you need for building your ideal IoT application.

About YEAP!

YEAP! is a LoRaWAN network operator in Argentina that enables the Internet of Things and offers customized software solutions for companies and governments to improve their profitability and efficiency. In collaboration with IoT companies within the LoRa ecosystem, YEAP! offers solutions including smart city, agriculture, and safety and alarm solutions among many others. YEAP! continues to collaborate with companies and universities to develop new solutions which can be made available through its LoRaWAN network. For more information, visit http://www.yeap.com.ar/?lang=en.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “to increase,” “enables,” “can be,” “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRaWAN is a trademark or service mark, of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005211/en/

CONTACT: Semtech Corporation

Ronda Grech, (805) 250-1263

rgrech@semtech.com

KEYWORD: ARGENTINA UNITED STATES URUGUAY NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE SEMICONDUCTOR MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Semtech Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/12/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/12/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005211/en