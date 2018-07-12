Strong 2Q at Delta, but spiraling fuel costs ping outlook

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta is topping most profit expectations for the second-quarter, but it's slashing its outlook for the year, citing a $2 billion spike in fuel costs.

The Atlanta carrier on Thursday reported net income of $1.02 billion, or $1.47 per share. Adjusted per-share earnings were $1.77, which, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research, is a nickel better than Wall Street expected.

That's still down from last year and again, the company cited soaring fuel costs.

Revenue of $11.78 billion also beat projections.

Delta Air Lines Inc. expects full-year earnings of $5.35 to $5.70 per share, down from earlier per-share forecasts of $6.35 to $6.70.

