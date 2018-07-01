  1. Home
National Youth Orchestra from the U.S to make its Taiwan debut  

A small group of NYO-USA will perform flash mob concerts at the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) Taichung and Nangang stations

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/12 19:53

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (image courtesy of AIT)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) will make its first stop in Taiwan from July 22 to 24 as part of its 2018 Asia Tour.

In a press release by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), NYO-USA which comprises 106 talented young musicians aged 16-19 will conduct three outreach programs on July 23 organized by AIT with support from both public and private sector organizations. 

Some members of NYO-USA will give a performance at the AIT Youth Camp "Real People, Real Friendships – The U.S.-Taiwan Relationship in the 21st Century". Others will join a workshop with local young musicians from the Taipei Wind Orchestra and Symphonic Band. Finally, special flash mob concerts will be performed at the Taiwan High-Speed Rail (THSR) Taichung and Nangang stations to celebrate THSR's "First Year of Arts".

The only concert in Taipei presented by the young American musicians and led by world-acclaimed conductor Michael Tilson Thomas will be held at the National Concert Hall only on July 24. 

After Taiwan, the group will continue its Asia tour in Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul, and Daejeon.

NYO-USA is the first American youth orchestra organized by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute. Starting from 2013, the finest young musicians across American have been selected via an audition process and granted a full scholarship to attend a two-week residency in summer with leading orchestral musician coaches, followed by an international tour with a world-class conductor and soloist. 

For more information about the NYO-USA Taipei concert please check NYO-USA Official Website

For more information about the event, please visit AIT's Facebook page
